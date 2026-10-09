Rajasthan Governor bats for changes in school education system

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Friday stressed the need for reforms in school education to promote intellectual development, moral values and critical thinking among students.
Addressing the Shekhawati Sahitya Sangam in Sikar, Bagde said education should not only enhance students' intellectual abilities but also instil ethics, wisdom and cultural values.
He described the Shekhawati region as a land of bravery, sacrifice and entrepreneurship, saying it had made significant contributions to the country's defence.
"Several families from the region have their third and fourth generations serving in the defence of the nation," he said.
Highlighting the importance of literature, Bagde said literary gatherings encouraged the exchange of ideas, enriched knowledge and helped refine thinking.
Referring to India's ancient knowledge traditions, he said epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata were studied abroad, while the Upanishads continued to hold relevance.
He also highlighted the contribution of Indian knowledge systems to science and mathematics, particularly the concept of zero.
The governor said Rajasthan's folk literature and traditions played an important role in instilling patriotism, courage and sacrifice among children.
Calling upon citizens to contribute towards making India a developed nation by 2047, Bagde emphasised the role of education, literature, culture and social values in nation-building.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.