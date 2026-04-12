Indian Railways clears 100 projects worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY26

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Sunday said it has sanctioned 100 railway projects in FY 2025-26 with a total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, marking a sharp rise in spending and expansion as part of its infrastructure push.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this includes a record expansion of over 6,000 kilometers, reflecting a significant jump compared to the previous year.

"A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network. This marks a historic milestone in railway expansion," the ministry said in its release.

The ministry highlighted that the scale of approvals and spending has increased substantially year-on-year. "Compared to FY 2024-25... project approvals have increased by 56 per cent, route coverage has surged by over 114 per cent, and financial commitment has witnessed a remarkable jump of more than 110 per cent," it added.

The projects include new railway lines, doubling and multitracking works aimed at easing congestion and improving services. "These are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions," the ministry said.

The expansion will cover most major states, with a focus on key regions. "Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerge as key focus states," the release noted, adding that these states play a critical role in freight and passenger movement.

The ministry also emphasised connectivity in remote and tribal areas. "A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions... ensuring access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities," it said.

Several large-scale projects have also been approved as part of the expansion. "Over 35 projects exceed Rs 1,000 crore, forming the backbone of corridor-level upgrades," the ministry stated.

The investment push is aligned with improving freight capacity and logistics efficiency. "The projects are strategically aligned with the Mission 3000 MT initiative aimed at significantly enhancing cargo capacity," the release said, adding that the initiative will support faster movement of coal and minerals and improve port connectivity.

"This massive investment is expected to generate substantial employment, stimulate demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs across the country," the ministry added.

The Ministry of Railways described the initiative as a transformative step towards building a high-capacity network, stating, "This is not incremental progress--this is India laying the tracks for its next economic leap."

(ANI)