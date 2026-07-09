Rahul Gandhi to visit Dehradun on July 17 for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign

Dehradun: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact with the youth in the State's capital as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.



The visit follows the model of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Echo of Students) program held in Kota, Rajasthan. He will interact with the youth at Dehradun's Parade Ground.



An AICC office-bearer informed ANI over the phone that preparations for the upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Dehradun are currently underway.