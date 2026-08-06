Pawan Khera: Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' to proceed despite venue row

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asserted that Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on August 8 would go ahead as scheduled, accusing the BJP of trying to obstruct the event because it was "afraid" of the Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters, Khera said, "They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. You can see it for yourself; they are afraid of him inside Parliament, and they are afraid of him outside as well. Let them be afraid; we will continue to keep them on edge.... They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. They don't even face Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes to amplify the voice of the students, they try to create problems every single time. Let them keep doing it; this is the power of the students. This is the power of Rahul Gandhi. This is the power of the Opposition. Their fear will not succeed against this. We will continue our work, and this program will definitely take place. We will go there [Prayagraj] as well."



His remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj ran into uncertainty after the management of KP College revoked the permission earlier granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and an Allahabad High Court order.



In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision was taken following inputs from the college principal and in view of the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 14, 2025, which stressed that students' academic activities should not be disrupted.

"Regarding the allotment of the college sports ground, the Principal has informed me that the Hon'ble High Court passed an order on 14.08.2025, stating that there should be no disruption to the students' academic activities," the letter read.