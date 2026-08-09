Rahul Gandhi's Prayagraj student programme draws BJP criticism

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his student programme in Prayagraj, accusing him of attempting to mislead the youth and describing the event as a "complete flop show."



Ansari said the programme, which was projected as an interaction with students, was more about political messaging than addressing issues concerning young people.



Speaking to ANI, Ansari said that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj failed to generate the response claimed by the Congress.

"Today in Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi started the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme. Very big claims were made, including that millions of students had registered, but his programme turned out to be a complete flop show," Ansari said.