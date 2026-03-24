Radio MANUU inaugurated at Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad : Community radio can serve as an effective communication medium for educational institutions due to its cost efficiency, portability and flexible content formats, said Rajeev Kumar Jain, Director General of All India Radio (AIR), Prasar Bharati, at the inauguration of “Radio MANUU 90.0 FM” at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday, March 23.

Inaugurating the community radio station, Jain noted that while such stations typically have a broadcast reach of around 16 km, their impact can be significantly extended through social media platforms. He also unveiled the station’s logo and identity, while a teaser and radio jingle were presented during the event.