Education expansion crucial for Bihar’s youth and future: CM

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inaugurated the orientation programme for 2,451 newly appointed assistant professors across 211 newly created degree colleges in the state by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, according to the Chief Minister's Office.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed assistant professors and urged them to work with complete dedication, stating that they carry the vital responsibility of strengthening Bihar's education system and shaping the future of the upcoming generation. He noted that the role of teachers is not limited to imparting subject knowledge, but also extends to building the personality, mindset, and future of students, adding that quality education and extensive academic expansion will provide a new direction to the youth of Bihar.



The Chief Minister said that Bihar has been a land of knowledge since ancient times, with great learning traditions like Nalanda and Vikramshila showing the path of wisdom to the entire world. He emphasised the need for Bihar to carry forward this glorious tradition with modern technology, quality education, and better academic facilities. Highlighting the state's focus on educational infrastructure, he stated that Bihar has become the first state in the country to start 211 degree colleges in a single day, adding that the state's educational structure will be expanded further in the coming days to provide higher education facilities to more students.

Choudhary further announced that to strengthen school education, 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools are being developed in the state. These schools will provide students with a better academic environment alongside coaching for competitive exams such as NEET and JEE, live classes, and 24x7 online tutor facilities to offer better opportunities for competitive exam preparation.