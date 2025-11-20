QS Sustainability Rankings: NIT-Rourkela climbs to 652nd place

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has improved its standing in the ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026’ by securing a global rank of 652, climbing 12 places from its previous position of 664 last year.

In the latest rankings released on Tuesday, NIT-R also stands 180th in Asia and 20th in India under the QS sustainability framework.

The institute continues to be the top-ranked NIT in this category and retains its position as the highest-ranked institution in Odisha.