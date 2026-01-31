CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Join Uttarakhand Mahotsav Rohini Season-02 in Delhi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate in the "Uttarakhand Mahotsav Rohini Season-02" being held in New Delhi on Saturday.



The festival is being organised by the Uttarakhand Sanstha (Pahad Ki Sanskriti, Pahad Ki Shaan) with the objective of showcasing the state's rich folk culture, traditions, and heritage on national and global platforms, according to a release.



Under the leadership of CM Dhami, Uttarakhand's culture has gained a renewed identity, and significant efforts have been made to establish the state as a cultural brand. His initiatives have also given fresh momentum to reverse migration, strengthening the emotional and practical connection of youth and migrants with their native state.