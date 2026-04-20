Puri to host Odisha’s fitness tourism marathon

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to organise an international-scale ‘coastal marathon’ in Puri to promote fitness tourism in the state. The event has been planned towards December this year.

Accordingly, senior officials of the Tourism department recently held a meeting with actor and fitness icon Milind Soman to explore Odisha’s potential in the sports and fitness tourism sector. A renowned marathon runner, Soman has been the brand ambassador for numerous marathon events across different states in India, promoting fitness, healthy living and sustainability.

Sources said Tourism secretary Balwant Singh, director Deepankar Mohapatra and other officials from the department held discussions with him and other national marathoners for smooth conduct of the athletic event. The discussion included growing potential of sports tourism in enhancing destination appeal and visitors’ engagement in the state.

The athletes were also briefed about the future initiatives of Odisha, outlining a bold and exciting roadmap to position the state as a leading hub for sports-driven tourism experiences.

A senior official from the department said Odisha, which is emerging as a sports hub of the country, is now focusing on leveraging its world-class sports and athletic infrastructure to attract international visitors. Accordingly, a ‘coastal marathon’ of international scale is being planned towards December to attract fitness enthusiasts and visitors from across the globe to the state during the period.

Sources said the department is also exploring to join similar sports, athletic and wellness events in other districts to tap the state’s potential in the fitness tourism sector that has been evolving as a rapidly growing, high-potential emerging sector within the broader wellness tourism market. Officials have planned to release the logo of the marathon on April 22.

This story has been written by Sudarsan Maharana of The New Indian Express.