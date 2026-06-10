Punjab: Student Police Cadet projects fostering responsible citizens, leadership skills

Chandigarh: Punjab Police's 'Youth Connectivity' initiative under the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme is receiving an encouraging response from educational institutions across the state, with 1,965 indoor and 698 outdoor classes conducted so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The programme aims to nurture responsible citizens, develop leadership qualities, promote social awareness and provide a platform for an open dialogue between police and students.

Launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 22, 2023, the initiative is benefiting nearly 11,200 schoolchildren from 280 selected schools under the guidance of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, they said.