Coaching centre in Pune sealed over alleged links to NEET paper leak case

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed RCC Coaching Classes in connection with the NEET UG 2026 Paper leak case.

The coaching institute is owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with the case.



A demolition drive was also undertaken at Pune's Deccan branch of RCC Coaching Classes, and a few illegally installed tin sheds were removed, and the office was sealed.



Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted nine days' custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI.