PTA at SMV school in T'Puram to be dissolved over Illegal parking fee collection

According to officials, the PTA authorities charged up to Rs 1,000 for parking vehicles for a few hours. PTA president and executive committee member were arrested by Thampanoor police in connection with the incident on Tuesday. It is alleged that they printed receipts and collected fees without the knowledge of the school principal and approval from the education department or the city corporation. Mayor V V Rajesh has written to the education minister seeking the suspension of the PTA.

The alleged malpractice came to light following widespread complaints received by the Mayor’s office relating to unauthorised parking fee collection during pongala. In a major development, the corporation has cancelled the contract of a parking contractor at Gandhi Park after receiving complaints that Rs 250 was being charged per vehicle from the eve of the Pongala festival.