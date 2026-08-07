Protest against govt not anti-national, stop action against NEET protesters: CM Omar

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that protesting against the government should not be equated with opposing the nation and urged authorities to stop action against students who participated in the agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

"They protested for their rights and for what was rightfully theirs because none of their demands was against the country. Their protest was certainly against the government, but not against the nation," he told reporters here.

Referring to recent remarks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the chief minister said it was encouraging that a distinction was made between opposing the government and acting against the country.