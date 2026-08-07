Protest against govt not anti-national, stop action against NEET protesters: CM Omar

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that protesting against the government should not be equated with opposing the nation and urged authorities to stop action against students who participated in the agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
"They protested for their rights and for what was rightfully theirs because none of their demands was against the country. Their protest was certainly against the government, but not against the nation," he told reporters here.
Referring to recent remarks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the chief minister said it was encouraging that a distinction was made between opposing the government and acting against the country.
On Thursday, Bhagwat supported Gen Z, saying their grievances are genuine and he believes in their honesty, insisting that protests by young people do not make them "anti-national".
"The good thing is that Mohan Bhagwat ji has acknowledged this distinction. Opposing the government is not the same as opposing the country. In fact, opposing the government is often beneficial for the nation because it helps correct mistakes wherever they occur," he said.
Omar said the agitation helped ensure accountability, expressing hope that it would lead to improvements in the conduct of future examinations.
Expressing concern over reports of action against the protesters, Omar said students were allegedly being manhandled, booked in criminal cases and harassed on social media. In some instances, police reportedly summoned their relatives. "I believe this entire course of action should stop," he said.
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest march turned violent in New Delhi on July 20. Police said more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters 60 protesters also sustained injuries in the scuffle.
On July 25, 2026, the CJP called off its 36-day youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The agitation ended immediately after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government agreed to key demands, including compensation for affected families and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
Referring to the protests in Jharkhand, Omar said he hoped Chief Minister Hemant Soren would engage with the protesting students instead of ignoring their demands.
"He should call them, hold talks with them, and if anything wrong has actually happened, take action against those responsible, just as we did here," Abdullah said. He urged the Jharkhand government to engage with the protesting students and address their grievances.
The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with two student unions announcing that they would hold a march to the state assembly, which is in session, during the day.
The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Responding to a question on recent political developments involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omar dismissed suggestions of a "fixed match", alleging that attempts were being made to revive the party's credibility. "This party did not emerge on its own. Agencies created it. Whenever its image weakens, agencies make efforts to restore its credibility," he alleged, while also rejecting speculation surrounding PDP leader Iltija Mufti.
He took a dig at Iltiji's biting incident and said she is not a child.
During the Article 370 demonstration this week, police claimed that Iltija physically assaulted a police officer while he was discharging his duties.
"She is further alleged to have grabbed the officer and bitten his forearm, causing a bleeding bite injury," they said. Police have summoned her for 'assault' on the cop.
Regarding the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Omar expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties and called for an impartial investigation. He said Pakistan should be reminded of the stand it took before the international community during the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir in 2008, 2010 and 2016, when it sought international attention over alleged human rights concerns.
"The same demand should now apply there. There should be an impartial investigation so that the truth comes out," he said.
Omar, however, acknowledged that ongoing global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, had diverted international attention. "Even if the international community does not notice it, we do. We feel sorrow and pain for the people there because, at one time, they were our own people. We hope the situation improves and normalcy returns," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.