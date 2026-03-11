Proposal to reopen E Marredpally polytechnic as centre for advanced technology

HYDERABAD: Spread across nearly 25 acres in the heart of Secunderabad, the long-dormant Government Polytechnic College at East Marredpally could soon be redeveloped into a hub for advanced technical education, if a proposal submitted to the state government receives approval.

The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has proposed reviving the campus as an Advanced Technology Polytechnic Centre of Excellence. Officials said the institution, established nearly five decades ago, once served as a major centre for technical education and offered several diploma courses along with hostel facilities.

The campus earlier hosted programmes such as printing technology, electronics and other diploma-level courses, attracting students from across the city due to its central location and good connectivity. However, most of the major courses were shifted to other locations about four years ago, leaving only a few programmes currently functioning on the campus.

In its policy document ‘Education Policy for Telangana 2026’, submitted to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the TEC recommended reviving and repurposing the East Marredpally campus by leveraging its existing land and infrastructure to introduce emerging diploma programmes linked to advanced manufacturing and technology-driven sectors.

TEC member Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao told TNIE that the campus has strong potential to be developed into a major technical education hub. He said the commission has suggested restarting courses such as printing technology, electronics and computer science, while also introducing modern programmes in information technology and artificial intelligence.

The proposal also includes setting up advanced laboratories and building collaborations with technical universities and skill development institutions to strengthen industry-oriented training. The recommendations have been submitted to the state government and discussions are currently underway. If approved, the initiative could transform the underutilised campus into a modern technical institute focused on emerging technologies.

TEC filled with Urban Naxals: Ramchander

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the recommendations of the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) had exposed serious shortcomings in the state’s education system. He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers on Tuesday. Ramchander alleged that the commission set up by the Congress government was dominated by individuals with “Urban Naxal and Maoist ideologies”. He said the new policy should focus on improving literacy and guiding students towards higher education.

This story has been written by Meghna Nath of The New Indian Express.