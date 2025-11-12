Project ReWater: Reviving wastewater for a sustainable future

Every day, India generates over 72,000 million liters of wastewater, yet only about 28 per cent of it is treated before being released into the environment. The rest seeps into rivers, soil, and groundwater, posing severe environmental and public health challenges.

In response to this crisis, Project ReWater offers an innovative, sustainable, and affordable solution to domestic water wastage by developing a modular Greywater filtration system that allows households to recycle wastewater from kitchen sinks and bathroom basins for non-potable applications such as cleaning, irrigation, and toilet flushing.

The system uses a simple three-layer design filled with natural filtration materials like gravel and activated carbon. Slow-cost, eco-friendly structure makes it suitable for both urban and rural contexts, where access to efficient water treatment is often limited.

By decentralising wastewater management it empowers individual households to contribute directly to water conservation. Implemented across 143 rural and working-class homes in Delhi-NCR, including Timarpur, Sadar Bazaar, and Kundli-Sonipat, the project has directly benefited more than 450 people by enabling the reuse of up to 70 per cent of their household wastewater.

As a result, Greywater runoff in these areas has been reduced by 60 per cent, easing the strain on local water systems and demonstrating a scalable path toward sustainable water management.

Project ReWater has earned recognition from the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning as a frugal, SDG 6–aligned model that could be expanded to address rural and peri-urban water challenges across India.

Beyond field implementation, the initiative also advances academic understanding of wastewater reuse through a research paper exploring its policy implications, technical viability, and community adoption. This paper was published in Sci Forschen’s International Journal of Water and Wastewater Treatment, underscoring the project’s contribution to both scientific and social innovation.

By blending environmental awareness, engineering ingenuity, and community impact, Project ReWater stands as a model for how student-led innovation can make tangible progress toward a circular water economy, one where every drop is valued, and every household becomes part of the solution.

(By Shourya Garg)