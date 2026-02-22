Processed food share jumps, cereal falls by half in overall basket in Odisha

According to the report, the rising purchase power has been accompanied by a clear shift in the composition of expenditure. In 2011-12, food accounted for 57.2 pc of total consumption in rural areas and 45.4 pc in urban areas. The shares had declined to 48.5 pc and 40.7 pc, respectively, by 2023-24, while non-food expenditure rose to 51.5 pc and 59.3 pc, respectively.

The transformation in consumption pattern is more visible within the food basket. The share of cereals in food expenditure has nearly halved over the decade. In rural areas, cereal spending declined from 29.3 pc in 2011-12 to 15.4 pc in 2023-24, while it fell to 12.9 pc from 23 pc in urban areas.

At the same time, households allocated a greater share of their food budgets to nutrient-rich and diversified items. In rural Odisha, the share of expenditure on egg, fish and meat increased from 10.6 pc to 12.7 pc, fruits from 3.9 pc to 6.7 pc, milk and milk products from 4.5 pc to 6.2 pc and packaged processed food and beverages from 6.5 pc to 10.9 pc.