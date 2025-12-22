Process underway to improve facilities for PwD students in higher educational institutions: Govt informs Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The state government has informed the Orissa High Court that process is underway to improve facilities, accessibility and welfare measures for physically-challenged students in higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the state.

The court was hearing on the issue of lack of basic amenities for differently-abled girl students at Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College on December 18. A compliance report said the decision was taken at a high-level joint meeting convened on December 9 under the chairpersonship of the commissioner-cum-secretary Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department.

According to the report, the plan includes construction of disability-friendly toilets in all HEIs. The SSEPD department has finalised a standard model plan and estimate costing `6 lakh for two toilets, one each for male and female users.