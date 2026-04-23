Priyanshu Kumari tops Jharkhand Class 10 board exams with 99.60%

Ranchi, April 23 (IANS): The Jharkhand Academic Council on Thursday afternoon declared the results of the Class 10 (matriculation) examination, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.27 per cent.
Priyanshu Kumari secured the top position in the merit list by scoring 498 out of 500 marks, which is 99.60 per cent.
As per figures released by the council, 4,24,001 students registered for the matriculation examination this year, of whom 4,22,109 appeared for the test. A total of 4,02,178 candidates were declared successful.
Category-wise results show that 2,26,957 students passed in the first division, 1,60,673 in the second division, while 14,548 students cleared the examination in the third division.
The results show a strong academic outcome as a large number of students have secured first division marks.
Students can check their results on the official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council -- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in -- by entering their roll code and roll number in the matric result link available on the homepage. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future reference.
Apart from the websites, results are also available on the official DigiLocker platform.
The council clarified that the online results are provisional in nature. Original mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed through the respective schools after being sent by the council.
Successful students must now contact their educational institutions to obtain the certificates required for admission to higher secondary education.
The administration had ensured all necessary technical arrangements to facilitate the smooth release of results, preventing any inconvenience to students caused by heavy website traffic.
Authorities said adequate technical arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth release of results and to prevent inconvenience to students due to heavy website traffic.
They said this year’s results indicate a high success rate due to academic reforms, improved teaching standards and better preparedness in both government and private schools.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.