Priority to education, healthcare sectors in Budget: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the state government was giving “highest” priority to education and healthcare, and will not hesitate to allocate the required funds to achieve the best results in these sectors.

The deputy chief minister held pre-Budget meetings with the minority welfare, BC welfare, transport, irrigation, civil supplies, roads & buildings and cinematography departments at the Secretariat. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Mohd Azharuddin attended the meetings.