Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam on December 20, 21

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20 and 21. During his 2-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2 at Guwahati Airport in Assam on December 20 and will lay the foundation stone of a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex at Namrup with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore on December 21.



According to an official statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that, the Prime Minister will also visit the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati and will visit Swahid Smarak Khetra at Pachim Boragaon in Guwahati to pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement.



The Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2 at Guwahati Airport is inspired by the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and local bamboo.



The design of this unique terminal was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0.

