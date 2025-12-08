Primary Schools hit across Odisha as teachers extend strike over pay upgrade

BHUBANESWAR: Primary teachers, who have been sitting on strike at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in front of the State Assembly since the last three days, for pay hike and regular service benefits, on Sunday announced to continue their protest till the government gives them a written assurance on fulfilling their demands.

The Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha convenor Ramlal Patel said an 11-member delegation of teachers had met School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, secretary N Thirumala Naik and other officials and lawmakers over their demands. “The minister and officials have assured us that our demands will be fulfilled. However, we want a written assurance in this regard as such promises had also been made at least thrice in the past including in 2021 and 2023 but was never fulfilled,” Patel informed.

As part of their protest, thousands of teachers continued their protest on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg demanding upgradation of teacher posts to level-2 and provision of salary at Rs 35,400 with Rs 4,200 grade pay, and grant of regular service benefits along with notional increments to all teachers of NPS category who have been serving since 2001.