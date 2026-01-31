Guru Ravidas Jayanti: President Murmu highlights equality, social justice in message

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians. Guru Ravidas Ji was a revered saint and social reformer. He conveyed the message of equality, social justice and love through his teachings. By following the path of simplicity and moral discipline, he worked tirelessly to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion. The teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji will remain relevant and continue to guide us in embracing human values. Let us integrate his teachings into our lives and actively contribute to nation-building."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on February 1.

As per the offical release, at around 3:45 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Adampur airport, where he will unveil the new name of the Airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

On the occasion of the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos.

Further advancing aviation infrastructure in the state, the Terminal Building, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Halwara Airport, will establish a new gateway for the State, serving Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full-moon day of the Magh month in the Hindu calendar.