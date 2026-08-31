NIFT Convocation: President Murmu stresses global vision, strong roots

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that India is expanding its role on the global stage with greater confidence than ever before and that fashion technology is a field with immense potential to enhance the country's global footprint.



In her address to the combined convocation ceremony of 18 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses in New Delhi, President Murmu urged graduating students to seize the opportunity. "Students should maintain a global outlook while remaining firmly connected to their roots and the core values of our culture," she said.



The President said the textile and apparel sector is not just a part of India's cultural heritage but has also been the backbone of the livelihoods of millions of people.