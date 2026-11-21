Kolkata: One of the two expelled Presidency University postgraduate students has submitted a formal representation against her expulsion from the institution, seeking withdrawal of the order and reconsideration of the matter in accordance with law, sources said on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty initially responded that he would consider her appeal allowing her to appear in a virtual special supplementary exam, they said.

In a communication, Chakraborty said a committee comprising senior university professors had examined the incident and made recommendations.

Copy of the mail was made available to PTI on Saturday.