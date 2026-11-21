Kolkata: One of the two expelled Presidency University postgraduate students has submitted a formal representation against her expulsion from the institution, seeking withdrawal of the order and reconsideration of the matter in accordance with law, sources said on Saturday.
Vice-Chancellor Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty initially responded that he would consider her appeal allowing her to appear in a virtual special supplementary exam, they said.
In a communication, Chakraborty said a committee comprising senior university professors had examined the incident and made recommendations.
Copy of the mail was made available to PTI on Saturday.
In her email dated November 17, Gayatri Paul, the second-year postgraduate student in the department of sociology, had appealed to Chakraborty against the expulsion order communicated through a confidential memorandum dated November 6.
The disciplinary action was initiated in connection with an alleged incident involving scribbling abusive graffiti on a portrait of Swami Vivekananda.
Describing the graffiti as unbecoming of the university's academic environment and its tradition of respecting differences of opinion, the mail by VC termed the remarks against certain individuals, ideas and organisations as "derogatory and condemnable."
However, citing Paul's "strong academic record and past achievements," the VC offered her "an opportunity to complete her ongoing postgraduate degree."
He said she could appear for "special supplementary examinations, in accordance with university examination rules, and avail herself of digital distance-learning facilities for academic and sessional support from her department."
Paul subsequently sent a formal reply to the VC on November 20, the contents of which were not revealed.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.