Pocket Entertainment crosses USD 500 mn annual revenue run rate; AI reshaping content creation

New Delhi: Pocket Entertainment, the parent company of audio entertainment platform Pocket FM and micro-drama app Pocket Saga, has crossed USD 500 million in Annual Revenue Run Rate, registering a 70 per cent year-on-year growth.
The USD 500 million Annual Revenue Run Rate (ARR) milestone reflects the continued global growth of Pocket FM, its flagship AI audio drama platform, alongside expanding use of artificial intelligence across content creation, production, personalisation and distribution, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Pocket FM remains the primary engine of Pocket Entertainment's growth, with revenue retention on the platform rising from 44 per cent to 76 per cent, reflecting stronger listener engagement, it added.
The company also pointed to strategic licensing tie-ups, including a partnership with Disney Publishing APAC that brought 36 Marvel audio series episodes to Hindi-language listeners, which further expanded its content offerings.
Over the past year, Pocket FM said it expanded into the UK, Germany and France, widened its catalogue across genres and launched user-generated content in the US.
This has also helped the company significantly increase the volume and diversity of stories.
The company said, "96 titles have each generated more than USD 1 million in revenue, including 13 that have surpassed USD 10 million."
Pocket FM's ecosystem comprises more than 5,50,000 creators globally, and its content library has grown to over 7,70,000 titles across eight categories, the company said, adding that its creator base generates more than 2.6 million annualised hours of content.
The company said its AI stack, combined with real-time audience insights, has cut the time required to launch in new markets from about 12 months to two.
"AI is creating an entirely new era of entertainment, one defined by an abundance of high-quality content, the rise of single-person studios capable of creating blockbusters, and experiences hyper-personalised for every individual," said Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-Founder of Pocket Entertainment.
The Bengaluru-based Pocket FM is backed significantly by Lightspeed Venture Partners, which led multiple funding rounds including a USD 103 million Series D investment.
Lightspeed Partner Harsha Kumar said: "AI fundamentally changes the economics of entertainment businesses. Crossing USD 500 million in ARR, with a healthy bottom line, is a testament to that."
Founded in India in 2018 by Nayak, Nishanth K S and Prateek Dixit, Pocket Entertainment is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California. According to the company, it has more than 250 million listeners across 20-plus countries.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.