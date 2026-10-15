PMSSS allots 4,715 scholarships to J&K, Ladakh students, achieves 94.3% of target

The Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) has allotted 4,715 scholarships to students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the 2026-27 academic year, reaching 94.3 per cent of its annual target of 5,000, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department.

The current allotment is 1,130 higher than the 3,585 scholarships recorded during the entire 2025-26 academic year, marking an increase of 31.5 per cent. The scheme recorded 3,674 beneficiaries in 2024-25 and 3,627 in 2023-24.

Of the 4,715 scholarships allotted for 2026-27, 2,741 are for professional courses, 1,894 for general degree courses, and 80 for medical and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses. The respective targets for these categories are 2,830, 2,070 and 100.