PM-SETU to modernise 1,000 government ITIs
New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS): The PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) initiative seeks to modernise 1,000 government ITIs across the country through a hub-and-spoke approach, with 200 hub ITIs supported for advanced infrastructure and modern training facilities, and 800 spoke ITIs extending training reach across districts, it was announced on Saturday.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in partnership with the Maharashtra government, is set to hold a major industry consultation in Pune as part of the rollout of PM-SETU.
The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, aimed at building a future-ready, globally competitive workforce on January 19, 2026.
The event is intended to mobilise industry participation and build awareness about the scheme’s industry-led implementation framework.
According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, over 50 eligible companies will participate, representing sectors such as construction, textiles, automotive, FMCG, electronics, oil and gas, and renewable energy.
The scheme positions ITIs as government-owned but industry-managed institutions, enabling demand-driven training, apprenticeships, and stronger placement linkages through cluster-based partnerships with anchor industry.
According to officials, the consultation “will highlight how PM-SETU creates a structured platform for industry to move beyond periodic engagement and play a sustained role in the skilling ecosystem by participating in governance and decision-making”.
As part of the consultation, MoUs will also be exchanged to formalise industry and institutional partnerships aimed at strengthening vocational training and employability outcomes in the state.
The MoU exchange will include partnerships between Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Government of Maharashtra and FIAT India, Schneider Electric India, and the Anudip Foundation, as well as between DVET and SDN/Wadhwani.
According to the official statement, through the cluster model, industry partners will be able to contribute directly to institutional governance, align training with real-time labour market needs, support curriculum and pedagogy improvements, enable faculty upskilling, and strengthen apprenticeship and placement pipelines.
