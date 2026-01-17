PM-SETU to modernise 1,000 government ITIs

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS): The PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) initiative seeks to modernise 1,000 government ITIs across the country through a hub-and-spoke approach, with 200 hub ITIs supported for advanced infrastructure and modern training facilities, and 800 spoke ITIs extending training reach across districts, it was announced on Saturday.