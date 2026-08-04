PM Modi leads tributes to educationist D Y Patil

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior Union Ministers expressed their deep condolences on the passing of DY Patil, the former Governor of Bihar, Tripura, and West Bengal, and the founder of the DY Patil Group.



The leaders hailed Dr. Patil's immense contributions to the fields of education, healthcare, and public service, describing his demise as a significant loss to the nation.



Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dr. Patil for his philanthropic efforts and his commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged.

"Shri DY Patil Ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep grief over the passing of renowned educationist and former Governor of Bihar and West Bengal, Dr. D. Y. Patil.