PM Modi to visit Assam; Land pattas for tea garden community to be distributed: CM Sarma



The Chief Minister told reporters, "First, he (PM Modi) will arrive in Kokrajhar, and he will dedicate various projects to the nation from Kokrajhar. There are a few specific projects of Kokrajhar which will also be either inaugurated or the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister. On March 13, he will come to Guwahati, and he will release one instalment of Kishan Sanman Nidhi from Guwahati itself."



"The highlight of the visit will be the distribution of land pattas to the tea garden community. The tea garden community has been living in Assam for the last 200 years, but they have not got land rights till today. So the first land patta or land rights certificate will be given by the Prime Minister to a deserving tea garden worker. Followed by that, the tea garden land ownership distribution programme will be kicked off in the entire Assam," he added.



CM Sarma added that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati Express Highway on March 14.