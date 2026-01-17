PM Modi to launch India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train on Guwahati-Howrah route

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Assam on January 17 & 18 and on January 17, at around 12:45 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Malda and flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station.



Thereafter, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function at Malda.



On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).