PM Modi lauds performance of athletes at Deaflympics in Tokyo

"Heartiest congratulations to our Deaflympians for their extraordinary performance at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo. With a historic best-ever medal tally of 20 medals, including 9 Golds, our athletes have once again proven that determination and dedication can lead to outstanding results. Compliments to every athlete, coach and support staff. The entire nation is proud of you all," he said.



India sent its largest delegation to this summer's Deaflympics in Tokyo. It consisted of 73 athletes across 11 sports. The Indian contingent created history by finishing sixth in the medals tally. Shooting was India's cornerstone, with the players bagging 16 out of 20 medals.

