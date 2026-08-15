PM Modi breaks protocol to meet children at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS): Moments after concluding his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to create one of the most memorable scenes of the 80th Independence Day celebrations for youngsters.
As the formal ceremony ended with the strains of Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, the Prime Minister made his way toward groups of schoolchildren, NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, sparking pure delight among the young audience.
In a spontaneous gesture that quickly captured attention, a young girl bent down to touch the Prime Minister’s feet in respect. Her cap slipped off and fell to the ground. Without hesitation, PM Modi bent down, picked up the cap and gently placed it back on her head, drawing smiles and applause from those around.
The simple act of care and humility left the children visibly overjoyed.
Breaking from protocol as he has done in previous years, the Prime Minister instructed his motorcade to stop and walked across to the enclosures where the youth were seated. He shook hands, exchanged brief words and offered warm greetings, giving the excited youngsters a close-up moment with the nation’s leader.
Students dressed in vibrant yellow and dark blue had arranged themselves across the venue to form the number “70,” symbolically honouring seven decades of independent India’s journey, though the celebrations marked the 80th Independence Day.
The children’s enthusiasm was infectious. Many later shared their excitement with the media, describing the experience as thrilling and unforgettable. The interaction perfectly echoed the youth-focussed tone of the Prime Minister’s speech, in which he announced ambitious plans including free online coaching for competitive exams, a major nationwide sports talent hunt, and a target to train one crore Gen Z youth in Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor technologies.
By pausing amid the grandeur of the Red Fort celebrations to engage personally with the next generation, PM Modi turned a formal national event into a warm, human moment that resonated far beyond the historic venue.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.