PM Modi applauds Odisha duo Sujata and Om Prakash in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of two persons from Odisha during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, highlighting their contributions to grassroots entrepreneurship and youth-driven policy engagement.

In his address, the prime minister praised Sujata Bhuyan of Sambalpur for her remarkable journey from a homemaker to a successful fisheries entrepreneur. Taking advantage of opportunities in fish farming at the Hirakud reservoir, Sujata overcame initial challenges such as adverse weather conditions and resource constraints to build a thriving enterprise within a few years.

Her success, Modi noted, reflects the growing spirit of self-reliance and innovation in India’s fisheries sector, particularly among women.

“Sujata Bhuyan of Sambalpur, Odisha, was a homemaker but she wanted to do something new and further help her family. So, a few years ago, she started fish farming in the Hirakud reservoir. The early days were not easy for her. Numerous challenges such as weather changes, arranging food for the fish and balancing household responsibilities were there but her spirit remained unwavering. Within just two or three years, she transformed her endeavour into a thriving business. Today, her success has become a new ray of hope for the women of the community,” Modi said.

Sujata described PM’s mention as an emotional and proud moment for her and her family. “I feel honoured and grateful that my work has been acknowledged at such a level. It motivates me to keep working harder. I would like to tell everyone, especially women that if they aspire to be self-reliant, they should not be held back by the lack of formal education. With the willingness to learn and the drive to earn, one can begin at any point in life and become financially independent,” she said.

He also commended Om Prakash Rath from Kendrapara for his thoughtful contribution to the ‘MY Bharat Budget Quest’. Rath’s essay on women-led development stood out among lakhs of participants, underscoring the intellectual engagement and policy awareness among India’s youth. He emphasised that such participation plays a crucial role in nation-building and shaping future policy discourse.

Expressing his happiness, Rath said, “ I am delighted as the prime minister mentioned my name in Mann Ki Baat after reading my views on ways to advance women-led developments. In my writing in English language on February 22 this year, I focused on grassroot-level initiatives to empower women. I emphasised that true empowerment comes when women are not just beneficiaries of schemes, but active agents of change in their communities.”

Responding to the PM’s remarks, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted that Sujata’s success under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has made her a role model, with an annual fish production of around 25-30 metric tonne and earnings of `8-`10 lakh. The chief minister also lauded Rath’s achievement, stating that his recognition at the national-level reflects the intellectual strength and potential of Odisha’s youth.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also thanked the prime minister for showcasing Odisha’s talent on a national platform.