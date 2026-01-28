PM Modi addresses NCC rally, inspires 2,400+ cadets

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the Annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital, marking the grand finale of the month-long Republic Day Camp 2026.



Addressing a gathering of more than 2,400 cadets from across the country, the Prime Minister emphasised the role of the younger generation in shaping the nation's future. The event, held in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, showcased the spirit of "Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva" (Nation First - Duty-Bound Youth) through a series of disciplined displays and cultural performances.



The theme of this year's rally is 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva', reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India's youth.



The rally marks the grand culmination, with participation of 2,406 NCC cadets from across the country, including 898 girl cadets. 207 youth and officers from 21 foreign countries participated.



On the occasion, a vibrant cultural programme was presented by NCC cadets, members of Rashtriya Rangshala and National Service Scheme, showcasing their role in nation building, social service and character development.



The Prime Minister's address focused on the transformation of India's youth from dreamers into architects of a developed nation. He emphasised that the current generation is living in a unique "Amrit Kaal"--a pivotal era where their discipline and dedication will determine India's global standing by 2047.



In the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with everyone, a breathtaking view of patriotism was seen as NCC cadets on horses paraded through the grounds, embodying a profound sense of independence.



The atmosphere was full of joy and excitement as the Prime Minister stood on the salute stage, offering a salute to the national colors. The sight of these young leaders marching with India flags at the historic parade ground served as a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of service and the unity.

(ANI)