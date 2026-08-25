Plea in SC objects to panel probing alleged police excesses on students

New Delhi: A plea was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Tuesday raising objections to the composition of the High-Powered Committee constituted by the Court to inquire into the allegations of police excesses as well as violence by protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstrations.



The counsel mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, seeking listing of the application.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the application and termed it "very mysterious", objecting to the suggestion of names for inclusion in the Committee.