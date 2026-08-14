PhysicsWallah reports Rs 77.6 crore loss in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS): PhysicsWallah on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 77.6 crore in the June quarter of FY27, improving from a loss of Rs 120.5 crore a year ago, even as revenue rose 24.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,054 crore.
The edtech firm's losses narrowed amid stronger operating performance, though it remained short of profitability.
At the operating level, PhysicsWallah showed signs of improvement, with EBITDA loss reducing to Rs 56.9 crore from Rs 76.3 crore in Q1FY26.
Despite the improvement, the company is yet to achieve EBITDA breakeven, indicating that profitability remains a work in progress.
The online learning business continued to be the largest contributor to revenue and earnings during the quarter.
Online revenue stood at Rs 548.79 crore, surpassing the Rs 489.90 crore generated from offline operations.
The segment also delivered a profit of Rs 75.90 crore, highlighting the stronger economics of the digital business.
In contrast, the offline segment reported a loss of Rs 27.17 crore, while other business segments posted a loss of Rs 4.50 crore.
The company continued to scale its footprint during the quarter. As of May 2026, PhysicsWallah operated 353 centres across the country.
Its online unique transacting user base reached 4.87 million, while offline enrolments stood at 0.47 million.
Higher expenses continued to weigh on the bottom line despite strong revenue growth. Depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses rose to Rs 110.67 crore during the quarter, while finance costs amounted to Rs 25.50 crore.
PhysicsWallah also reported other income of Rs 108.86 crore. However, this was partly offset by a Rs 44.35 crore loss arising from the remeasurement of financial instruments at fair value.
As a result, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 84.32 crore for the quarter. On the stock market, shares of PhysicsWallah settled at Rs 117.60 on August 14, down 0.52 per cent or Rs 0.62 from the previous close.
During the trading session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 119.62 and a low of Rs 115.60.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.