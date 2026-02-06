Edtech firm’s profit rises 33% to ₹102 crore in Q3

New Delhi: Edtech firm PhysicsWallah posted about 33 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 102.27 crore in the December quarter, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

PhysicsWallah's revenue from operations also grew about 33 per cent to Rs 1,082.41 crore during the quarter from Rs 809.67 crore a year earlier.