PhysicsWallah plans two-year expansion across South India

PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey will shift his base to South India for the next two years as the edtech company expands its presence across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

“For the next 24 months, my life will be dedicated to students in South India, and I will be stationed here,” Pandey said at an event in Tirupati.

Pandey said the company wants to increase its presence in the five states and take its education model to more students in the region.

“For the next 24 months, I want to dedicate my focus to states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to increase PW's presence in these regions and bring the same quality education we provide in other states,” he said.

As part of the expansion, PhysicsWallah has signed a five-year partnership with Mohan Babu University in Tirupati. Under the agreement, PW will provide online courses in artificial intelligence, skilling and career-focused areas to nearly 18,000 students.

“Through our platform, I want to provide them with the tools required to realise their potential,” Pandey said. “Since PW's inception until today, I feel we need to create a more measurable impact in the southern part of our country.”

The move comes as PW looks to expand beyond its stronger markets in northern and central India. In an earlier interview, Pandey said the company had a 25-30% market share in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, while its share in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu was below 5%.

The company has also been expanding its offline network. PW said in March that it had opened its first tech-enabled Vidyapeeth centre in Vijayawada, offering JEE, NEET and foundation courses along with Olympiad preparation.

Regional-language learning is another part of PW's expansion strategy. The company already offers courses in languages including Telugu and has previously launched state-specific offerings.