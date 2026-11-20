Edtech company PhysicsWallah (PW) is set to enter the higher education sector with a private digital university in Patiala, Punjab, which plans to offer more than 16 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes from July 2027.

The institution, named PhysicsWallah Digital University, Patiala, has been established under a state legislation notified on October 29, following the Punjab Governor's assent on October 23. The university will operate on a self-financed model, with online programmes forming the basis of its academic delivery.

The proposed course portfolio includes Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). The company has also identified artificial intelligence and data science among its planned areas of study.

According to the company's investor presentation, the university will combine degree programmes with competitive examination preparation. Proposed learning pathways include BCom alongside Chartered Accountancy (CA) preparation and BA with preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

The company also plans to offer MBA programmes for candidates preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT), along with skill-based diplomas that include apprenticeships.

The university will follow a digital-first model, with mobile-based and low-bandwidth learning, artificial intelligence-enabled personalised instruction and flexible study options. PhysicsWallah's presentation also proposes faculty drawn from IITs, IIMs and industry.

The institution will have a three-acre site in Patiala, including an approximately 15,000 sq ft facility that will function as its administrative headquarters. Regular classroom teaching will not take place on the campus, according to the company's disclosures.

The university's establishment was enabled by the Punjab Private Digital Open Universities Policy, 2026, notified in January. The policy allows private entities to establish universities that deliver higher education through online and digital modes.

Under the PhysicsWallah Digital University, Patiala Act, 2026, the institution is required to comply with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations governing online and open and distance learning programmes. The legislation also prohibits it from awarding degrees that are not recognised by the UGC or the relevant statutory regulatory body.

The university is self-financed and will not receive grants or financial assistance from the Punjab government. Its academic and administrative operations will be governed by the provisions of the state Act and applicable regulatory requirements.

PhysicsWallah announced the project as part of its Investor Day presentation. The company reported revenue of Rs 3,900 crore in FY26 and set a target of Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore by FY30.

Punjab has been developing a policy framework to attract private digital universities. The state notified the projects of PhysicsWallah Digital University in Patiala, Cloud University in Hoshiarpur and MS Digital University in Patiala through separate legislation published in October.

The proposed institutions are expected to operate with administrative headquarters rather than conventional teaching campuses, allowing students to pursue programmes remotely.