PETA India gifts mechanical elephant to Kerala temple for Vishu

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI): PETA India, in association with the Anita Dongre Foundation, donated a life-size mechanical elephant to the Punnakkaparambil Sree Bhadrakali Vishnumaya temple, which was unveiled as part of Vishu celebrations here on Wednesday.
The Anita Dongre Foundation, established by designer Anita Dongre, promotes animal-friendly fashion and partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) to donate a mechanical elephant, which has been named Punnakkaparambil Mahadevan.
According to PETA India, the mechanical elephant was unveiled by Swamy Madhuranathan Janathapaswi of Santhigiri Ashram in the presence of temple authorities.
"The mechanical marvel will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle," PETA India said in a statement.
PETA India said that this is the 14th mechanical elephant donated by the organisation in Kerala and the 25th across India.
Elephant parading is an integral part of temple festivals across Kerala.
(PTI)
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