Institute for pet care education, training inaugurated

Pune: Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated a pet care education and training institute in Pune, highlighting the growing need for skilled professionals in the rapidly expanding pet care sector.
The Pet Care Education and Training Ecosystem (PETE) will offer training in pet handling, dog walking, pet sitting, grooming and boarding facility management, among other areas.
The management claimed it is the country's first pet care education and training institute.
"Pets have become an inseparable part of our families today. The sensitivity of a society can also be judged by the way it treats animals," Lodha said at the inauguration.
He said PETE would play an important role in creating a skilled workforce capable of providing quality care and services to pets.
Lodha also proposed introducing a specialised pilot training programme for pet care professionals at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mumbai, aiming to create employment opportunities for youngsters in the sector.
PETE will offer government-recognised certificate courses for youngsters seeking careers in pet care, existing professionals and pet parents. The programmes will focus on modern, scientific and ethical practices, with emphasis on animal health, safety, and welfare.
PETE Director Parth Joshi said the rapid expansion of the pet care sector had led to a significant increase in demand for trained, sensitive and certified professionals.
Founder Bhagyesh Ranade said the curriculum was developed following detailed scientific study and in consultation with industry requirements.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.