Perseverance rover finds rocks on Mars of possible interplanetary origins

The Perseverance rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has discovered a strangely shaped rock on Mars that may not be native to the Red Planet, which left scientists intrigued about its implications.

Dubbed “Phippsaksla”, the rock measures around 80 cm (31 in) across and was found in the Vernodden region near Jezero Crater.

Unlike the relatively flat and fragmented terrain surrounding it, Phippsaksla stands out due to its sculpted, jagged form, Mint reports.

Using its laser-equipped SuperCam, Perseverance analysed the rock’s composition and found it to be unusually rich in iron and nickel. This chemical signature is associated with metallic meteorites that originate in the cores of large asteroids.

According to NASA, this raises the possibility that Phippsaksla might be a genuine meteorite, rather than a piece of Martian geology.

While iron-nickel meteorites have been seen by earlier Mars rovers such as Curiosity, Opportunity, and Spirit, Perseverance has rarely encountered such metals — making this discovery all the more surprising.

That said, scientists are staying cautious. Further measurements and study are needed before they can definitively confirm its origin.

If Phippsaksla does turn out to be a meteorite, it would mark a rare chance to study a fragment formed elsewhere in the solar system, now resting on the surface of Mars.