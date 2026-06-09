Patna court stays arrest of educator Faisal Khan in coaching institute firing case



Raushan Anand, Director of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, along with two associates, Abhishek and Gaurav, was sent to judicial custody by the Patna Civil Court on June 3.

Earlier, Anand claimed, "There is a conspiracy against us. After the success of the Bihar police exam results, they are trying to trap us. Kisan cold storage owners and Khan Sir together are attempting to ruin Gyan Bindu."

Meanwhile, during the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read.