Opposition protests in Parliament over alleged crackdown on students

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex on Friday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and over their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged"police excesses" against student protesters.



Amid rain, the MPs carrying Umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested infront of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as"'Amit Shah Jawab do"



Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "If they have any sincerity to the Gen Z, let them ask the Home Minister of India to resign. Otherwise, he (Union Home Minister) should at least come to Parliament and apologize to the students...Also, the RSS is controlling the government. If he has any sincerity towards the students, he has to condemn the atrocities committed against them. Pellet guns were used, and the students are demanding accountability for that. Why is he keeping mum on the issue? All of this is nothing but an eyewash..."