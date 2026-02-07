Pariksha Pe Charcha boosts students’ confidence: Tripura CM

He added that the Tripura government is implementing several initiatives through the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the quality of education.

“We have introduced the Saharsh programme for students from Classes 1 to 8. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of dreaming, building confidence, and using AI as a supportive tool without becoming overly dependent on it,” Saha noted.

The Chief Minister also said that PM Modi shared practical tips on confidence-building, time management, and life skills, while underlining the crucial role of teachers in preparing students for the future.