Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi’s interaction with students to air February 6

New Delhi: With board exams and competitive exams approaching, the much-awaited 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program is back. The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prestigious student interaction program was held in several cities. The highly anticipated PPC 2026 program is scheduled to be broadcast on February 6th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on his official X handle, "As the Parikshas are approaching, #ParikshaPeCharcha is back too! This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things. Do watch the PPC Episode on 6th February!"