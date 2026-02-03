Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi’s interaction with students to air February 6
New Delhi: With board exams and competitive exams approaching, the much-awaited 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program is back. The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prestigious student interaction program was held in several cities. The highly anticipated PPC 2026 program is scheduled to be broadcast on February 6th.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on his official X handle, "As the Parikshas are approaching, #ParikshaPeCharcha is back too! This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things. Do watch the PPC Episode on 6th February!"
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where to watch live
Doordarshan Channels: DD National, DD News, DD India, etc.
Private TV Channels (most major networks)
Radio: All India Radio (Medium Wave & FM Channels)
Web Platforms: PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in
Social Media & Digital Platforms: YouTube Channel of MoE, Facebook Live, Swayam Prabha Channels of MoE
Edu minister Pradhan welcomes new format of PPC
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the new format of Pariksha Pe Charcha. On his official X handle, Pradhan tweeted, "The moments of waiting are about to end. Pariksha Pe Charcha is returning soon, this time in a unique and extensive style. Join all Exam Warriors #PPC2026 to drive away the fear of exams and move forward with positive thinking and self-confidence. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will answer every question of yours related to exams and their preparations. He will also make efforts to make parents and teachers more sensitive towards children's mental health."
This year, over 4.5 crore people registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, with an additional 2.26 crore actively participating in various activities related to the program. This brings the total participation for this year to over 6.76 crore, underscoring the program's expanding national significance.