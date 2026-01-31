Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to interact with students in early February

New Delhi: The much-awaited ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held in the first week of February 2026.
The CBSE’s official notice reads, “The Hon'ble Prime Minister will be interacting with students for another exciting edition (9th edition) of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 at New Delhi tentatively in the first week of February, 2026.”
The Board tweeted, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will interact with students for another exciting 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha , tentatively in the first week of February 2026, at New Delhi. Schools are requested to ensure wide publicity and live viewing arrangements for all students of Class VI and above to make Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 a resounding success.”
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Where to watch live
Doordarshan Channels: DD National, DD News, DD India, etc.
Private TV Channels (most major networks)
Radio: All India Radio (Medium Wave & FM Channels)
Web Platforms: PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan, MyGov.in
Social Media & Digital Platforms: YouTube Channel of MoE, Facebook Live, Swayam Prabha Channels of MoE
The CBSE has directed all principals and heads of institutions to make necessary arrangements for installation of large screens/audio systems in the school to enable students from class 6 and above to view and listen to the live telecast. It also directed principals and heads to give wide publicity to PPC 2026 through news articles and social media handles/ Podcasts etc.
Every year, Prime Minister Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program. This year, over 4.5 crore people registered for PPC 2026, with an additional 2.26 crore actively participating in various activities related to the program. This brings the total participation for this year to over 6.76 crore, underscoring the program's expanding national significance.