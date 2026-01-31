Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to interact with students in early February

New Delhi: The much-awaited ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship student interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held in the first week of February 2026.

The CBSE’s official notice reads, “The Hon'ble Prime Minister will be interacting with students for another exciting edition (9th edition) of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 at New Delhi tentatively in the first week of February, 2026.”

The Board tweeted, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will interact with students for another exciting 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha , tentatively in the first week of February 2026, at New Delhi. Schools are requested to ensure wide publicity and live viewing arrangements for all students of Class VI and above to make Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 a resounding success.”