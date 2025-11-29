Paradip Port hits 100 MMT cargo milestone in record time

Growth in coastal thermal coal, container cargo, gypsum & flux, POL and Steel cargo has strengthened PPA’s position as a leading coastal shipping hub. Coal cargo handling constitutes around 45 per cent of total cargo volume at the port, and it has shown 3.76 per cent growth against the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Similarly, containerised cargo volume has grown by 32 per cent, gypsum & flux volume has surged by 24 per cent, steel cargo by 35 per cent, and petroleum oil and lubricants (POL) by 31 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in the current fiscal, the statement said.