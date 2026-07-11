Uday Bhanu Chib demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation



Expressing concern over the impact of alleged paper leaks on students' mental health, the Youth Congress leader claimed that frustration with the system was leading to tragic consequences.

"Today, the youth of the country are committing suicide because they feel that no matter how hard they work, there is no future for them. Frustrated by this, they are taking their own lives. There can be nothing more unfortunate than the fact that the youth has lost faith in the system. There can be nothing more unfortunate for all of us than the fact that the youth has lost faith in the system and machinery of our country. This is the greatest misfortune."



He added that students and parents across the country were affected by paper leaks, with families bearing the burden of coaching expenses and years of preparation.

"Students across the country are joining because no parent wants their child's years of hard work to go to waste. Parents struggle, cutting their budgets to pay expensive coaching fees, only for the children to find out later that the paper was leaked. This is incredibly unfortunate and increases mental pressure on students. Many youth cannot bear this mental pressure and take steps like suicide, which they shouldn't have to. Our youth should not face an environment where they are forced into depression or to end their lives. This is why this campaign exists, and we will continue to struggle until it succeeds."



Launching a broader attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chib accused the party of prioritising corruption over the nation's welfare and religious sentiments.

"Ruining the education system means ruining the future of the country. But the BJP doesn't care. Driven by the greed for money, they are engaging in corruption, leaking papers, and even 'stealing' in temples. They have no concern for the youth, religion, or people's faith. They have only one religion and one parent: money. To earn it, they are carrying out blatant corruption," Chib alleged.